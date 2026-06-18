Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for APA Q2 Earnings

APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA - Free Report) - Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for APA in a report issued on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.70. Zacks Research has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for APA's current full-year earnings is $5.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for APA's Q3 2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.38 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

APA (NASDAQ:APA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.27. APA had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 17.38%.The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

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APA has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on APA from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of APA from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of APA from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on APA from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price target on APA from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $41.04.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on APA

APA Trading Down 1.0%

APA opened at $33.93 on Thursday. APA has a fifty-two week low of $17.74 and a fifty-two week high of $45.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company's 50-day moving average is $37.84 and its 200 day moving average is $32.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On APA

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in APA by 520.8% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 596 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in APA in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in APA in the first quarter worth $44,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in APA by 36.7% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company's stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC boosted its position in APA by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Mark D. Maddox sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $392,392.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 66,810 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,675,072.40. This represents a 12.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company's stock.

APA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. APA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.31%.

APA News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting APA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its earnings estimates for APA across multiple periods, including FY2026 to $3.38 per share from $3.22 and FY2027 to $2.60 from $2.42, suggesting improved profit expectations. The firm also lifted quarterly EPS forecasts for Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q4 2026, and Q1-Q4 2027.

Zacks Research raised its earnings estimates for APA across multiple periods, including FY2026 to $3.38 per share from $3.22 and FY2027 to $2.60 from $2.42, suggesting improved profit expectations. The firm also lifted quarterly EPS forecasts for Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q4 2026, and Q1-Q4 2027. Neutral Sentiment: Brokerage sentiment remains mixed but cautious, with Zacks Research maintaining a “Hold” rating and the broader average recommendation also reported as “Hold.”

Brokerage sentiment remains mixed but cautious, with Zacks Research maintaining a “Hold” rating and the broader average recommendation also reported as “Hold.” Negative Sentiment: An article about a “gas pipeline stoush” involving Squadron and an APA project could raise concerns about project execution or regulatory friction, which may weigh on investor sentiment. Gas pipeline stoush heats up as Squadron slams APA project

About APA

APA Corporation NASDAQ: APA is an independent exploration and production company engaged in the acquisition, development and production of oil and natural gas resources. The company operates through three core regions: the United States, Egypt and the North Sea. Through its integrated approach, APA combines geological and geophysical expertise with technical innovation to identify and develop hydrocarbons in both onshore and offshore settings.

In the United States, APA's largest position is in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it holds substantial acreage dedicated to oil-focused drilling and production.

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