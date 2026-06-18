Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Macy's Q2 Earnings

Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Macy's in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.39. Zacks Research currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Macy's' current full-year earnings is $2.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Macy's' Q4 2027 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2028 earnings at $1.92 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

Macy's (NYSE:M - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.61 billion. Macy's had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 2.94%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Macy's has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.290-0.340 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.200 EPS.

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Several other research firms also recently weighed in on M. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Macy's in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Macy's from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. UBS Group reissued a "sell" rating on shares of Macy's in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Macy's from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Macy's from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Macy's has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $20.30.

Read Our Latest Report on Macy's

Macy's Trading Down 3.9%

NYSE:M opened at $23.96 on Thursday. Macy's has a 1 year low of $10.54 and a 1 year high of $25.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macy's

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of M. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Macy's by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 162,989 shares of the company's stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 45,149 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Macy's by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,116,170 shares of the company's stock worth $14,019,000 after buying an additional 55,821 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in shares of Macy's by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 58,197 shares of the company's stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 14,489 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Macy's by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,300 shares of the company's stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 8,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Macy's by 160.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,283,107 shares of the company's stock worth $49,941,000 after buying an additional 2,639,132 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 10,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $179,379.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 108,008 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,935,503.36. This represents a 8.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Olivier Bron sold 7,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $129,525.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 21,590 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $386,892.80. This trade represents a 25.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 94,967 shares of company stock valued at $1,705,276 in the last quarter. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Macy's Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1915 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Macy's's dividend payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

Macy's Company Profile

Macy's, Inc is a leading American omnichannel retailer operating under the Macy's brand, as well as specialty divisions Bloomingdale's and Bluemercury. The company's retail portfolio encompasses full-line department stores, fashion-focused specialty outlets and a high-end beauty chain, offering consumers a wide array of apparel, footwear, accessories, cosmetics and home furnishings. Through its integrated network of physical stores and digital platforms, Macy's seeks to deliver a seamless shopping experience that blends in-store service with online convenience.

The company's product assortment spans men's, women's and children's clothing, beauty and personal care products, housewares and home décor.

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