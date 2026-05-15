Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for QSR FY2027 Earnings

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR - Free Report) TSE: QSR - Equities researchers at Scotiabank raised their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of Restaurant Brands International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 14th. Scotiabank analyst J. Zamparo now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $4.48 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.42. Scotiabank currently has a "Sector Perform" rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Restaurant Brands International's current full-year earnings is $4.06 per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on QSR. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Scotia raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $83.33.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

NYSE QSR opened at $76.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.53. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of $61.33 and a 52 week high of $81.96. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $76.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.61.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR - Get Free Report) TSE: QSR last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.80% and a net margin of 9.96%.The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Restaurant Brands International

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 9,477.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,997,344 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $198,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966,048 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 188.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,335 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 34,210 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter worth approximately $10,019,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International

In other news, CFO Sami A. Siddiqui sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $2,980,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 35,766 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,664,924.66. This represents a 52.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $15,010,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 960,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,105,713.45. This represents a 17.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 441,490 shares of company stock valued at $32,375,140. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Restaurant Brands International's dividend payout ratio is currently 91.55%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc NYSE: QSR is a global quick-service restaurant company formed through the combination of established brands. The company's principal holdings include Burger King, Tim Hortons and Popeyes, each of which operates under its own brand identity and menu. Restaurant Brands International's business is centered on developing and expanding these franchised restaurant systems, supporting franchisees with brand management, supply chain coordination, and marketing programs.

RBI's restaurants offer a range of quick-service food and beverage products: Burger King is known for its flame-grilled hamburgers and sandwiches, Tim Hortons for coffee, baked goods and breakfast items, and Popeyes for Louisiana-style fried chicken and seafood.

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