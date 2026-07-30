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Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for RGP Q1 Earnings

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Resources Connection logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Noble Financial lowered its Q1 2027 EPS forecast for Resources Connection to a loss of $0.26 per share from a previous estimate of $0.08, while projecting a FY2027 loss of $0.76 per share.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed but averages a “Hold” rating, with two Buy, one Hold, and one Sell recommendation; the average price target is $7.00.
  • Resources Connection recently reported a quarterly loss of $0.07 per share, narrowly beating estimates, but revenue of $106.11 million fell short of expectations. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP - Free Report) - Research analysts at Noble Financial cut their Q1 2027 EPS estimates for Resources Connection in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 24th. Noble Financial analyst J. Gomes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.08). The consensus estimate for Resources Connection's current full-year earnings is ($0.22) per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Resources Connection's Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.76) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RGP. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Resources Connection from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Resources Connection from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Resources Connection from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $7.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RGP

Resources Connection Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:RGP opened at $4.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $140.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.55. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $4.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.16. Resources Connection has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $5.55.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $106.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $106.76 million. Resources Connection had a negative net margin of 8.98% and a negative return on equity of 4.63%.

Institutional Trading of Resources Connection

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Resources Connection in the fourth quarter valued at $3,785,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Resources Connection by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,329,568 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,959,000 after buying an additional 700,943 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resources Connection during the fourth quarter worth about $3,002,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,407,032 shares of the company's stock worth $7,091,000 after acquiring an additional 380,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapod Lane Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Resources Connection during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,809,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company's stock.

Resources Connection Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Resources Connection, Inc NASDAQ: RGP is a publicly traded professional services firm that specializes in providing independent consulting and project-based teams to help organizations manage critical business challenges. Operating under the RGP brand, the company connects highly skilled consultants with clients seeking support in areas such as finance and accounting, legal and risk management, supply chain optimization, technology implementation, and digital transformation.

RGP's consultants bring specific industry and functional expertise to engagements, working on a flexible basis that allows clients to scale resources up or down as needed.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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