Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for SPOT FY2026 Earnings

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Erste Group Bank raised their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Spotify Technology in a report released on Tuesday, May 12th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $14.79 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $14.61. The consensus estimate for Spotify Technology's current full-year earnings is $14.87 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for Spotify Technology's FY2027 earnings at $18.21 EPS.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 35.73% and a net margin of 15.56%.Spotify Technology's revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share.

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SPOT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $600.00 price target (down from $800.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Pivotal Research cut their price target on Spotify Technology from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Spotify Technology from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Daiwa Securities Group assumed coverage on Spotify Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Spotify Technology from $745.00 to $680.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $645.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPOT

Spotify Technology Price Performance

Spotify Technology stock opened at $444.28 on Tuesday. Spotify Technology has a 1-year low of $405.00 and a 1-year high of $785.00. The stock has a market cap of $91.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.55. The stock's fifty day moving average is $485.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $528.22.

Institutional Trading of Spotify Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 5.7% during the third quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company's stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 6.3% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company's stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the company's stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 7.9% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 260 shares of the company's stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.1% during the third quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the company's stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Spotify Technology

In other news, CEO Gustav Soderstrom sold 20,833 shares of Spotify Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.72, for a total transaction of $8,973,189.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 20,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,826,314.24. The trade was a 50.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Alex Norstrom sold 5,436 shares of Spotify Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.51, for a total value of $2,606,616.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 69,989 shares in the company, valued at $33,560,425.39. This trade represents a 7.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 47,102 shares of company stock worth $21,444,648 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology is a digital audio streaming company best known for its on-demand music service and a growing portfolio of spoken-word content. Founded in Sweden in 2006 by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon and launched commercially in 2008, the company offers a cross-platform app that enables users to discover, stream and organize music, podcasts and other audio. Its primary consumer products include a free, ad-supported tier and a paid Spotify Premium subscription that provides ad-free listening, offline playback and higher-quality audio streams.

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