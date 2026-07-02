Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for SWK Q2 Earnings

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2028 EPS estimates for Stanley Black & Decker in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.62. The consensus estimate for Stanley Black & Decker's current full-year earnings is $5.36 per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SWK. Barclays decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $87.00 to $84.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $88.44.

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Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of SWK stock opened at $91.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business's 50 day moving average is $80.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.99. Stanley Black & Decker has a twelve month low of $61.90 and a twelve month high of $95.16.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.75 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 2.44%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.700 EPS.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. Stanley Black & Decker's payout ratio is 136.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,856,517 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $954,991,000 after acquiring an additional 88,402 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,898,190 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $735,239,000 after purchasing an additional 101,769 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,423,438 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $638,438,000 after purchasing an additional 215,960 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,976,851 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $353,618,000 after purchasing an additional 92,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,379,653 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $325,541,000 after buying an additional 1,450,170 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc NYSE: SWK is a leading global manufacturer of industrial tools, engineered fastening systems, and security products. The company's portfolio includes power tools, hand tools, accessories, and storage solutions marketed under well-known brands such as DEWALT, Stanley, Craftsman and Black & Decker. In addition to its core tools and hardware offerings, the company provides customized assembly and installation systems for the automotive, electronics and aerospace industries.

Operations are organized across three principal business segments.

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