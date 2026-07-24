Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for TFII FY2026 Earnings

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII - Free Report) - Analysts at Scotiabank boosted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for TFI International in a research report issued on Thursday, July 23rd. Scotiabank analyst K. Gupta now expects that the company will post earnings of $5.83 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.37. Scotiabank currently has a "Sector Outperform" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for TFI International's current full-year earnings is $5.48 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for TFI International's FY2027 earnings at $7.37 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Research raised shares of TFI International from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of TFI International in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TFI International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of TFI International from $110.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $159.20.

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TFI International Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of TFII opened at $151.95 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $149.65 and its 200 day moving average is $129.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. TFI International has a 12-month low of $80.63 and a 12-month high of $167.69. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 42.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.64.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. TFI International had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 3.79%.The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. TFI International has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.600 EPS.

Institutional Trading of TFI International

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PensionDanmark Pensionsforsikringsaktieselskab grew its holdings in shares of TFI International by 13.9% in the second quarter. PensionDanmark Pensionsforsikringsaktieselskab now owns 17,210 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in TFI International by 47.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 408 shares of the company's stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in TFI International by 9.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,980 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS purchased a new stake in TFI International during the first quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in TFI International by 75.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,057 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,499,000 after purchasing an additional 49,411 shares during the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFI International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. TFI International's payout ratio is presently 52.37%.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc NYSE: TFII is a leading North American transport and logistics company headquartered in Montreal, Quebec. The company operates through a network of subsidiaries that provide truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), specialized freight, package and courier, and logistics services. By integrating these operations, TFI delivers comprehensive end-to-end solutions, including long-haul and regional transportation, expedited delivery, warehousing, and cross-border freight movement.

Originally founded in 1957 as a regional trucking outfit in Cabano, Quebec, TFI International has expanded significantly through a disciplined acquisition strategy.

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