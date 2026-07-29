Equities Analysts Set Expectations for ARWR FY2027 Earnings

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR - Free Report) - Stock analysts at HC Wainwright increased their FY2027 EPS estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 27th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($3.35) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($3.37). HC Wainwright currently has a "Buy" rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals' current full-year earnings is ($3.08) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals' FY2028 earnings at ($3.12) EPS, FY2029 earnings at ($0.80) EPS and FY2030 earnings at $4.64 EPS.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $73.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.84 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 48.38% and a negative return on equity of 55.09%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 86.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 EPS.

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A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ARWR. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $126.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $95.08.

Read Our Latest Report on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.3%

ARWR stock opened at $85.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 6.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.90 and a beta of 1.26. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $95.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.43 and a 200-day moving average of $70.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,264,963 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $216,799,000 after acquiring an additional 133,921 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,175,645 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $144,441,000 after purchasing an additional 504,883 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,087,953 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $138,619,000 after purchasing an additional 6,264 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 497.4% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,832,997 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $121,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,164 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 34.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,741,666 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $22,189,000 after purchasing an additional 447,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Hongbo Lu sold 2,970 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $228,333.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 52,012 shares in the company, valued at $3,998,682.56. This trade represents a 5.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Since its founding in 2008, Arrowhead has leveraged its proprietary delivery platform—known internally as the Advanced RNAi Compound (ARC) technology—to silence disease-causing genes in patients suffering from genetically defined diseases. The company's approach aims to offer durable, targeted treatments across a range of therapeutic areas.

The company's pipeline includes multiple candidates in various stages of development.

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