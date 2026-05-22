Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Itron Q4 Earnings

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI - Free Report) - Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Itron in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.73. Zacks Research has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Itron's current full-year earnings is $6.01 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Itron's Q1 2027 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.86 EPS.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.23. Itron had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 12.31%.The firm had revenue of $586.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Itron's quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Itron has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.350 EPS.

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Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Itron in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $128.00 price target on Itron and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Itron from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Itron from $133.00 to $113.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Itron in a research report on Friday, March 6th. They set a "buy" rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Itron has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $131.22.

View Our Latest Research Report on ITRI

Itron Stock Performance

NASDAQ ITRI opened at $81.85 on Friday. Itron has a 1-year low of $77.77 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Itron

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Itron by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Itron in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Itron in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Itron by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Itron in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 355 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $28,258.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 117,920 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,386,432. The trade was a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 519 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.84, for a total value of $50,778.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 29,951 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,930,405.84. This represents a 1.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,708 shares of company stock valued at $521,729. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company's stock.

More Itron News

Here are the key news stories impacting Itron this week:

Positive Sentiment: Stephens reaffirmed its Overweight rating on Itron and set a $130 price target , implying meaningful upside from recent levels. Stephens reaffirms Overweight on Itron

Stephens reaffirmed its rating on Itron and set a , implying meaningful upside from recent levels. Neutral Sentiment: Several executives sold relatively small amounts of stock, but the company said the transactions were tied to tax withholding obligations related to vesting equity awards , which makes them less concerning than open-market selling. Among the sellers were CFO Joan S. Hooper and SVPs John F. Marcolini , Justin K. Patrick , Laurie Ann Pulatie-Hahn , Donald L. Reeves III , Christopher E. Ware , and CAO David Marshall Wright .

Several executives sold relatively small amounts of stock, but the company said the transactions were tied to , which makes them less concerning than open-market selling. Among the sellers were CFO and SVPs , , , , , and CAO . Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research trimmed its earnings estimates for Itron, cutting Q2 2026 EPS to $1.31 from $1.44, Q3 2026 EPS to $1.52 from $1.55, and Q1 2028 EPS to $1.77 from $1.99, while keeping a Hold rating. Zacks cuts Itron estimates

Zacks Research trimmed its earnings estimates for Itron, cutting to $1.31 from $1.44, to $1.52 from $1.55, and to $1.77 from $1.99, while keeping a rating. Negative Sentiment: The same research note also nudged down FY2026 EPS to $5.97 from $5.98, signaling slightly softer near-term expectations for the business.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc NASDAQ: ITRI is a global technology company that develops innovative solutions to measure, manage and analyze the use of energy and water. Its comprehensive portfolio includes smart meters, data collection devices, communication networks and advanced software applications designed to optimize utility operations and foster sustainable resource management. The company's offerings enable utilities and cities to accurately monitor consumption patterns, streamline billing processes and improve grid reliability.

Itron's product lineup spans a range of hardware and software solutions, from residential and commercial smart meters to meter data management systems (MDMS), networked communication platforms and analytics tools.

Further Reading

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