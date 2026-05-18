Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Plexus Q3 Earnings

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Plexus in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.72. Zacks Research has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Plexus' current full-year earnings is $5.97 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Plexus' Q4 2026 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.86 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.91 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $6.49 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $8.17 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PLXS. Stifel Nicolaus set a $250.00 target price on Plexus and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Plexus in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Plexus from $206.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings raised Plexus from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Plexus in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $229.17.

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Plexus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $258.43 on Monday. Plexus has a 52-week low of $115.35 and a 52-week high of $275.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $223.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.18. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 4.35%.The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The business's revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Plexus has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.180 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Plexus by 207.7% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 240 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 250 shares of the technology company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 114.7% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company's stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 583.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the technology company's stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Oliver K. Mihm sold 9,541 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.40, for a total transaction of $1,921,557.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 12,809 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,579,732.60. This trade represents a 42.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Victor (Pang Hau) Tan sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.23, for a total value of $813,690.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,457 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,836,252.11. This trade represents a 22.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 35,469 shares of company stock worth $8,107,458 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Plexus

Here are the key news stories impacting Plexus this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its earnings forecasts for Plexus in several future periods, including Q1 2028, Q2 2028, and FY2028, suggesting confidence in the company’s longer-term profit outlook. 2 Reasons to Like PLXS and 1 to Stay Skeptical

Zacks Research raised its earnings forecasts for Plexus in several future periods, including Q1 2028, Q2 2028, and FY2028, suggesting confidence in the company’s longer-term profit outlook. Positive Sentiment: The company has also benefited from upbeat sentiment following its recent earnings beat and revenue growth, with results showing stronger-than-expected quarterly EPS and sales.

The company has also benefited from upbeat sentiment following its recent earnings beat and revenue growth, with results showing stronger-than-expected quarterly EPS and sales. Neutral Sentiment: Despite the higher estimates in some periods, Zacks Research kept a Hold rating on Plexus, indicating the outlook is still not strongly bullish.

Despite the higher estimates in some periods, Zacks Research kept a rating on Plexus, indicating the outlook is still not strongly bullish. Neutral Sentiment: At the same time, the firm trimmed estimates for FY2026, FY2027, and several near-term quarters, which suggests investors still have some concern about shorter-term earnings momentum.

At the same time, the firm trimmed estimates for FY2026, FY2027, and several near-term quarters, which suggests investors still have some concern about shorter-term earnings momentum. Negative Sentiment: The near-term estimate cuts could pressure sentiment if investors focus more on the next few quarters than on long-term growth potential.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp. NASDAQ: PLXS is a global provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and precision engineered electronics solutions. Headquartered in Neenah, Wisconsin, the company partners with original equipment manufacturers across industries such as medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, computing, and communications. Plexus offers a full suite of services that span new product introduction, product lifecycle management, supply chain management, printed circuit board assembly, system integration, and aftermarket support.

Founded in 1979, Plexus has grown from a regional electronics assembler into a multinational organization with manufacturing and engineering centers across North America, Europe, and Asia.

Further Reading

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