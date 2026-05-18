Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Precigen Q3 Earnings

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN - Free Report) - HC Wainwright issued their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for Precigen in a report issued on Thursday, May 14th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a "Buy" rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Precigen's current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Precigen's Q4 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.81 million. Precigen had a negative net margin of 646.99% and a positive return on equity of 717.50%.

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PGEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Precigen from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Citizens Jmp increased their price objective on shares of Precigen from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Precigen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Precigen in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $11.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on PGEN

Precigen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PGEN opened at $4.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.07. Precigen has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $5.47. The firm's 50 day moving average is $3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Precigen

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGEN. Patient Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Precigen by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 26,460,848 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $87,056,000 after purchasing an additional 10,192,107 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Precigen by 141.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,824,860 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $45,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335,033 shares in the last quarter. SymBiosis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Precigen during the 4th quarter valued at $12,540,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Precigen by 201.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,505,992 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $8,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Precigen by 196.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,173,933 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $9,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,446 shares in the last quarter. 33.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Randal J. Kirk sold 4,772,781 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total transaction of $15,750,177.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 302,213 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $997,302.90. This trade represents a 94.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 47.10% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Precigen

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Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc NASDAQ: PGEN is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of genetic medicines. The company leverages proprietary gene and cell therapy platforms to design targeted therapies for oncology, infectious diseases and rare conditions. Precigen's approach combines synthetic biology, immuno-oncology and microbiome engineering to create precision treatments intended to enhance efficacy while minimizing off-target effects.

The centerpiece of Precigen's technology is its OmniCAR platform, which enables the rapid generation of adaptable chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell products.

Further Reading

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