Equities Analysts Set Expectations for QSR FY2026 Earnings

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR - Free Report) TSE: QSR - Equities research analysts at Scotiabank dropped their FY2026 EPS estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a report issued on Thursday, May 14th. Scotiabank analyst J. Zamparo now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $4.02 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.03. Scotiabank has a "Sector Perform" rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Restaurant Brands International's current full-year earnings is $4.06 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotia increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $82.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Friday, February 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $83.33.

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Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:QSR opened at $75.70 on Monday. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of $61.33 and a 52 week high of $81.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.36 and a 200 day moving average of $71.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.53.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR - Get Free Report) TSE: QSR last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 32.80%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Restaurant Brands International's revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,451 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 924 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,029 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,354 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jill Granat sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $1,877,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 478,845 shares of the company's stock, valued at $35,956,471.05. This trade represents a 4.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Axel Schwan sold 34,939 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $2,358,731.89. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 194,984 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,163,369.84. This trade represents a 15.20% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 441,490 shares of company stock valued at $32,375,140. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company's stock.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Restaurant Brands International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.55%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc NYSE: QSR is a global quick-service restaurant company formed through the combination of established brands. The company's principal holdings include Burger King, Tim Hortons and Popeyes, each of which operates under its own brand identity and menu. Restaurant Brands International's business is centered on developing and expanding these franchised restaurant systems, supporting franchisees with brand management, supply chain coordination, and marketing programs.

RBI's restaurants offer a range of quick-service food and beverage products: Burger King is known for its flame-grilled hamburgers and sandwiches, Tim Hortons for coffee, baked goods and breakfast items, and Popeyes for Louisiana-style fried chicken and seafood.

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