Equities Analysts Set Expectations for SFM Q2 Earnings

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will earn $1.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.35. The consensus estimate for Sprouts Farmers Market's current full-year earnings is $5.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market's Q2 2027 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $6.11 EPS.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 5.70%.The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.320-5.480 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.360 EPS.

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Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SFM. Wall Street Zen cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $96.08.

View Our Latest Research Report on SFM

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $88.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.09. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52 week low of $64.75 and a 52 week high of $182.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.68.

Insider Activity

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 4,872 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.82, for a total value of $393,755.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 48,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,938,924.34. The trade was a 9.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Nicholas Konat sold 10,123 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.82, for a total transaction of $818,140.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 80,139 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,476,833.98. This represents a 11.22% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,156 shares of company stock worth $10,600,146. Insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,309.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 310 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter worth about $29,000.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc NASDAQ: SFM is a specialty grocery retailer focused on fresh, natural and organic foods. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates stores designed to offer an open-market shopping experience, emphasizing quality produce sourced from regional farmers alongside organic pantry staples, dairy, meat and seafood. Sprouts' product assortment also includes bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli and prepared foods, reflecting its commitment to wellness and affordable healthy living.

Founded in 2002 by members of the Boney family, Sprouts began as a single farmers market in Chandler, Arizona.

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