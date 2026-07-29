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Equities Analysts Set Expectations for TLX FY2026 Earnings

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
Telix Pharmaceuticals logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • HC Wainwright lowered Telix Pharmaceuticals’ FY2026 earnings estimate to $0.07 per share from $0.15, while maintaining a Buy rating and a $20 price target. The revised estimate remains slightly above the $0.06 consensus forecast.
  • Analyst sentiment is broadly positive but mixed, with Telix holding a consensus Moderate Buy rating and an average price target of $20.40. Ratings include one Strong Buy, four Buys, two Holds and one Sell.
  • TLX opened at $10.19, near its 50-day average of $10.34, and has traded between $6.28 and $14.27 over the past year. Several institutional investors, including Bank of America, recently increased or initiated positions.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Telix Pharmaceuticals.

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:TLX - Free Report) - Investment analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 28th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. HC Wainwright currently has a "Buy" rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Telix Pharmaceuticals' current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TLX. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Telix Pharmaceuticals from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Telix Pharmaceuticals from $22.50 to $22.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Telix Pharmaceuticals from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $20.40.

Get Our Latest Report on TLX

Telix Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

TLX opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $10.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.21. Telix Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telix Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals by 117.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,579 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Telix Pharmaceuticals by 523.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,031 shares of the company's stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Telix Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, XY Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Telix Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000.

Telix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Telix Pharmaceuticals NASDAQ: TLX is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of molecularly targeted radiopharmaceuticals for the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Leveraging expertise in radiochemistry, nuclear medicine and oncology, Telix aims to address unmet clinical needs across a range of tumor types by pairing diagnostic imaging agents with therapeutic radionuclides.

The company’s pipeline spans both imaging and therapeutic candidates.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Telix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TLX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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