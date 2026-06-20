Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:EQBK) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:EQBK - Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of "Hold" from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.25.

A number of research firms have commented on EQBK. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Equity Bancshares from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Equity Bancshares from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Equity Bancshares from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Equity Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $51.00 target price for the company.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Donald Scott Rogerson bought 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.93 per share, with a total value of $91,860.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,650. This trade represents a 66.67% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Brett A. Reber sold 1,686 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total transaction of $80,675.10. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 34,495 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,650,585.75. The trade was a 4.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 14.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQBK. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 282.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 132.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 972 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 233.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,925 shares of the company's stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,189 shares of the company's stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company's stock.

Equity Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EQBK opened at $46.61 on Friday. Equity Bancshares has a twelve month low of $36.04 and a twelve month high of $50.07. The firm has a market cap of $961.97 million, a P/E ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.92 and a 200 day moving average of $45.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Equity Bancshares (NYSE:EQBK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.17. Equity Bancshares had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $83.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.24 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Equity Bancshares will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Equity Bancshares's payout ratio is 57.14%.

About Equity Bancshares

Equity Bancshares, Inc is the bank holding company for Equity Bank, a regional financial services provider headquartered in Wichita, Kansas. As a publicly traded company on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker EQBK, Equity Bancshares operates a network of branches and lending offices across Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Illinois and Colorado. Its geographic footprint spans both urban and rural markets, reflecting a focus on supporting small businesses, agricultural enterprises and individual consumers throughout the Midwest.

The company's core business activities encompass a full spectrum of commercial and consumer banking services.

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