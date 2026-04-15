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Equity Bancshares (NYSE:EQBK) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
Equity Bancshares logo with Financial Services background
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Key Points

  • Shares gapped down, opening at $44.50 after a $46.51 close and last trading around $45.05 (down ~1.2%) on roughly 9,822 shares.
  • Analysts show a consensus Hold rating with a $52.67 consensus price target (one Buy, four Holds), and several firms recently raised their targets (e.g., Piper Sandler to $57, DA Davidson to $52).
  • The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.18 (ex-dividend March 31), equating to a 1.6% yield and a 54.96% payout ratio.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:EQBK - Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.51, but opened at $44.50. Equity Bancshares shares last traded at $45.0480, with a volume of 9,822 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EQBK. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Equity Bancshares from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Equity Bancshares from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Equity Bancshares in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Equity Bancshares from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Equity Bancshares from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $52.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on EQBK

Equity Bancshares Trading Down 1.2%

The firm has a market capitalization of $964.28 million, a PE ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business's fifty day moving average price is $45.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.22.

Equity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Equity Bancshares's payout ratio is 54.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity Bancshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 282.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 132.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 972 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Equity Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 233.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,925 shares of the company's stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equity Bancshares, Inc is the bank holding company for Equity Bank, a regional financial services provider headquartered in Wichita, Kansas. As a publicly traded company on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker EQBK, Equity Bancshares operates a network of branches and lending offices across Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Illinois and Colorado. Its geographic footprint spans both urban and rural markets, reflecting a focus on supporting small businesses, agricultural enterprises and individual consumers throughout the Midwest.

The company's core business activities encompass a full spectrum of commercial and consumer banking services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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