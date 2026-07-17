Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS - Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.9167.

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A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial set a $67.00 target price on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Mizuho began coverage on Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Odean Cap Resea raised Equity Lifestyle Properties to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th.

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Equity Lifestyle Properties Stock Performance

Shares of ELS opened at $65.82 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $63.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.66. Equity Lifestyle Properties has a 12-month low of $58.15 and a 12-month high of $69.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $397.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $395.71 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equity Lifestyle Properties will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.5425 per share. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. Equity Lifestyle Properties's dividend payout ratio is 108.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity Lifestyle Properties

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Equity Lifestyle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 943.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 501 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc NYSE: ELS is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, development, ownership and operation of manufactured home communities and recreational vehicle resorts. The company's portfolio includes more than 450 properties across the United States and Canada, serving over 200,000 residents and visitors. ELS organizes its operations into two primary segments: manufactured housing communities, which provide long-term housing solutions, and upscale RV and seasonal resorts designed for leisure travelers and seasonal patrons.

In its manufactured home division, ELS offers home-site leases combined with community amenities such as landscaped common areas, clubhouses, swimming pools and organized resident events.

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