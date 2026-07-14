Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Trading 7.5% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS - Get Free Report) traded up 7.5% during trading on Tuesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $18.00. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Erasca traded as high as $19.54 and last traded at $19.2350. Approximately 1,801,416 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 6,555,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.90.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ERAS. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Erasca in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Erasca from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Erasca from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Erasca from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Erasca from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $20.30.

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Trending Headlines about Erasca

Here are the key news stories impacting Erasca this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its price target on Erasca to $18 from $16, signaling improved expectations even though it kept a neutral rating. Bank of America raises Erasca price target

Bank of America raised its price target on Erasca to $18 from $16, signaling improved expectations even though it kept a neutral rating. Positive Sentiment: Investors also reacted to updated preliminary Phase 1 data for ERAS-0015, where Erasca highlighted encouraging monotherapy responses in KRAS G12X pancreatic cancer and said it is planning registration-enabling steps for the program. Erasca Phase 1 data update

Investors also reacted to updated preliminary Phase 1 data for ERAS-0015, where Erasca highlighted encouraging monotherapy responses in KRAS G12X pancreatic cancer and said it is planning registration-enabling steps for the program. Neutral Sentiment: The company priced an upsized common stock offering at $17.50 per share to raise about $550 million, which strengthens the balance sheet but also adds dilution risk. Erasca public offering pricing

The company priced an upsized common stock offering at $17.50 per share to raise about $550 million, which strengthens the balance sheet but also adds dilution risk. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms continue to advertise a securities class action against Erasca, with a lead-plaintiff deadline of August 10, 2026, keeping litigation overhang in focus. Erasca securities fraud lawsuit notice

Multiple law firms continue to advertise a securities class action against Erasca, with a lead-plaintiff deadline of August 10, 2026, keeping litigation overhang in focus. Negative Sentiment: Those lawsuits center on earlier disclosures about ERAS-0015, including patent-infringement concerns and a reported patient death, which may weigh on sentiment despite the biotech pipeline progress. Erasca class action and ERAS-0015 concerns

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Erasca

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Erasca by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 15,924 shares of the company's stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Erasca by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,358 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Abel Hall LLC grew its holdings in shares of Erasca by 8.1% in the first quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the company's stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Erasca by 77.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the company's stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Erasca by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,787 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company's stock.

Erasca Stock Up 8.4%

The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.98.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.48). On average, equities analysts predict that Erasca, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Erasca

Erasca, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of precision medicines for patients with cancer. The company focuses on small molecule therapeutics that target critical signaling pathways involved in tumor growth and survival, with a primary emphasis on inhibitors of the MAPK pathway. Erasca's approach is designed to deliver oral, targeted therapies that address both oncogene‐driven and immuno‐oncology indications, aiming to improve outcomes for patients with unmet medical needs.

Erasca's pipeline comprises multiple development candidates, including small molecule inhibitors engineered to disrupt key nodes in cancer cell signaling.

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