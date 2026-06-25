Erez Shachar Sells 150,200 Shares of Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Stock

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD - Get Free Report) Director Erez Shachar sold 150,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total value of $740,486.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,780,362 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,637,184.66. This represents a 3.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Erez Shachar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 24th, Erez Shachar sold 168,300 shares of Riskified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $822,987.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Erez Shachar sold 75,204 shares of Riskified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $370,003.68.

On Thursday, June 18th, Erez Shachar sold 101,600 shares of Riskified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total transaction of $500,888.00.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Erez Shachar sold 96,100 shares of Riskified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.94, for a total transaction of $474,734.00.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Erez Shachar sold 261,459 shares of Riskified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $1,294,222.05.

On Thursday, June 11th, Erez Shachar sold 81,762 shares of Riskified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total transaction of $398,180.94.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Erez Shachar sold 109,462 shares of Riskified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total transaction of $539,647.66.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Erez Shachar sold 132,462 shares of Riskified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $650,388.42.

On Monday, June 8th, Erez Shachar sold 108,150 shares of Riskified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total transaction of $526,690.50.

On Thursday, June 4th, Erez Shachar sold 44,083 shares of Riskified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $216,006.70.

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Riskified Price Performance

RSKD stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.91. 1,430,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,917. The firm's 50-day moving average is $4.74 and its 200-day moving average is $4.59. Riskified Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $5.68. The company has a market cap of $728.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.67 and a beta of 1.40.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $88.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.72 million. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 5.17%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Riskified Ltd. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Riskified

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Riskified in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Riskified during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Riskified during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Riskified in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, T3 Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Riskified in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 58.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RSKD shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Riskified from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Riskified from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Riskified has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $5.96.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Riskified

Riskified Company Profile

Riskified is a technology company specializing in e-commerce fraud prevention and revenue optimization for online merchants. Its platform combines machine learning, behavioral analytics and proprietary risk models to assess the legitimacy of transactions in real time. By offering a chargeback guarantee, Riskified assumes the financial liability for approved orders that later turn out to be fraudulent, allowing retailers to focus on growth rather than dispute management.

The company's core product suite addresses various aspects of the online shopping lifecycle, including order approval, account takeover protection and policy compliance.

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