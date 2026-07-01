Erez Shachar Sells 220,600 Shares of Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Stock

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD - Get Free Report) Director Erez Shachar sold 220,600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total value of $1,114,030.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,911,377 shares in the company, valued at $14,702,453.85. This represents a 7.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Erez Shachar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 30th, Erez Shachar sold 281,501 shares of Riskified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $1,413,135.02.

On Friday, June 26th, Erez Shachar sold 356,000 shares of Riskified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $1,787,120.00.

On Thursday, June 25th, Erez Shachar sold 124,085 shares of Riskified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $615,461.60.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Erez Shachar sold 168,300 shares of Riskified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $822,987.00.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Erez Shachar sold 150,200 shares of Riskified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total value of $740,486.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Erez Shachar sold 75,204 shares of Riskified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total value of $370,003.68.

On Thursday, June 18th, Erez Shachar sold 101,600 shares of Riskified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total value of $500,888.00.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Erez Shachar sold 96,100 shares of Riskified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.94, for a total transaction of $474,734.00.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Erez Shachar sold 261,459 shares of Riskified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $1,294,222.05.

On Thursday, June 11th, Erez Shachar sold 81,762 shares of Riskified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total transaction of $398,180.94.

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Riskified Price Performance

RSKD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.03. 2,188,499 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,386. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.45 million, a PE ratio of -45.68 and a beta of 1.40. The business's 50-day moving average price is $4.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.59. Riskified Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $5.68.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Riskified had a negative net margin of 5.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $88.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.72 million. As a group, analysts expect that Riskified Ltd. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riskified

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RSKD. Clearline Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Riskified by 23.8% during the third quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 3,106,045 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,536,000 after buying an additional 597,765 shares during the period. Harvey Partners LLC grew its stake in Riskified by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 3,093,000 shares of the company's stock worth $14,475,000 after acquiring an additional 523,855 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC grew its stake in Riskified by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 1,476,002 shares of the company's stock worth $7,336,000 after acquiring an additional 47,464 shares during the period. Monimus Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Riskified by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Monimus Capital Management LP now owns 1,404,744 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,982,000 after acquiring an additional 164,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFJ Management LLC raised its holdings in Riskified by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. TFJ Management LLC now owns 1,394,074 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,524,000 after acquiring an additional 335,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RSKD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Riskified from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Riskified from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $5.96.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RSKD

Riskified Company Profile

Riskified is a technology company specializing in e-commerce fraud prevention and revenue optimization for online merchants. Its platform combines machine learning, behavioral analytics and proprietary risk models to assess the legitimacy of transactions in real time. By offering a chargeback guarantee, Riskified assumes the financial liability for approved orders that later turn out to be fraudulent, allowing retailers to focus on growth rather than dispute management.

The company's core product suite addresses various aspects of the online shopping lifecycle, including order approval, account takeover protection and policy compliance.

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