Eric Richard Remer Sells 5,658 Shares of EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM - Get Free Report) CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 5,658 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total transaction of $54,147.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,803,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,828,786.82. The trade was a 0.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Eric Richard Remer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Eric Richard Remer sold 13,542 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $142,597.26.

On Thursday, May 28th, Eric Richard Remer sold 4,500 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $48,375.00.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Eric Richard Remer sold 5,974 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $62,906.22.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,726 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $92,321.08.

On Thursday, May 21st, Eric Richard Remer sold 3,210 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total transaction of $32,838.30.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,536 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $87,664.72.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Eric Richard Remer sold 7,454 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $76,030.80.

On Tuesday, May 12th, Eric Richard Remer sold 10,055 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $103,063.75.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Eric Richard Remer sold 9,145 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $88,340.70.

On Wednesday, May 6th, Eric Richard Remer sold 7,208 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $77,269.76.

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EverCommerce Price Performance

Shares of EVCM stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.43. The company had a trading volume of 189,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.92. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $11.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.04. EverCommerce Inc. has a one year low of $7.66 and a one year high of $14.41.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $147.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.18 million. EverCommerce had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that EverCommerce Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EverCommerce

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 118.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of EverCommerce by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,546 shares of the company's stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of EverCommerce by 863.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,325 shares of the company's stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 13,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EVCM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citizens Jmp cut shares of EverCommerce from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of EverCommerce from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EverCommerce currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EverCommerce

EverCommerce Company Profile

EverCommerce, Inc is a provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions designed for local service businesses. The company delivers an integrated platform that helps organizations manage customer interactions, streamline operations and facilitate recurring revenue. By combining multiple functions into a single interface, EverCommerce aims to simplify back-office processes and enhance the overall customer experience.

The company’s offerings encompass tools for appointment scheduling, payment processing, client relationship management, marketing automation, reputation management and reporting analytics.

Further Reading

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