Eric Richard Remer Sells 9,145 Shares of EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM - Get Free Report) CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 9,145 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $88,340.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,876,523 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,787,212.18. This trade represents a 0.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Eric Richard Remer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 6th, Eric Richard Remer sold 7,208 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $77,269.76.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Eric Richard Remer sold 11,992 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total transaction of $133,950.64.

On Thursday, April 30th, Eric Richard Remer sold 5,867 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $67,411.83.

On Wednesday, April 29th, Eric Richard Remer sold 7,766 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $89,386.66.

On Tuesday, April 28th, Eric Richard Remer sold 5,567 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total transaction of $65,913.28.

On Thursday, April 23rd, Eric Richard Remer sold 5,503 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $63,559.65.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Eric Richard Remer sold 5,443 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $65,261.57.

On Tuesday, April 21st, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,254 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total value of $99,955.94.

On Thursday, April 16th, Eric Richard Remer sold 1,596 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $19,120.08.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Eric Richard Remer sold 5,604 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $67,023.84.

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EverCommerce Stock Down 4.1%

NASDAQ:EVCM traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.70. 128,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,131. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 57.06, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.94. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $11.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.10. EverCommerce Inc. has a one year low of $7.66 and a one year high of $14.41.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.10). EverCommerce had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $147.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $147.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that EverCommerce Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverCommerce

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its holdings in EverCommerce by 200.7% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 125,553 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 83,794 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,563 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 50,854 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in EverCommerce by 5,995.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 49,859 shares of the company's stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 49,041 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $418,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in EverCommerce by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,317 shares of the company's stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 34,979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EVCM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded EverCommerce from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised EverCommerce from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $11.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EVCM

EverCommerce Company Profile

EverCommerce, Inc is a provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions designed for local service businesses. The company delivers an integrated platform that helps organizations manage customer interactions, streamline operations and facilitate recurring revenue. By combining multiple functions into a single interface, EverCommerce aims to simplify back-office processes and enhance the overall customer experience.

The company’s offerings encompass tools for appointment scheduling, payment processing, client relationship management, marketing automation, reputation management and reporting analytics.

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