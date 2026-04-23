Erik Hoag Acquires 1,000 Shares of Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Stock

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL - Get Free Report) CFO Erik Hoag bought 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.67 per share, with a total value of $65,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $65,670. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

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Travel + Leisure Stock Performance

Shares of Travel + Leisure stock traded down $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $65.21. 1,091,125 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,221. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1 year low of $42.40 and a 1 year high of $81.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.32.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.14. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 47.77% and a net margin of 5.74%.The firm had revenue of $961.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Travel + Leisure's revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travel + Leisure Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. This is a positive change from Travel + Leisure's previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Travel + Leisure's payout ratio is currently 67.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Citizens Jmp lifted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Travel + Leisure from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $85.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TNL

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travel + Leisure

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,184 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 26,965 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 413,505 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,141,000 after purchasing an additional 233,345 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 200,286 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,271,000 after purchasing an additional 98,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Travel + Leisure News

Here are the key news stories impacting Travel + Leisure this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat — TNL reported $1.45 EPS vs. $1.31 consensus and revenue of $961M (slightly ahead). Beats support the company’s near-term earnings credibility. Q1 Results

Q1 beat — TNL reported $1.45 EPS vs. $1.31 consensus and revenue of $961M (slightly ahead). Beats support the company’s near-term earnings credibility. Positive Sentiment: Management tone was upbeat on the earnings call and the company signaled a confident outlook, which helps limit downside if execution continues. Earnings Call Highlights

Management tone was upbeat on the earnings call and the company signaled a confident outlook, which helps limit downside if execution continues. Positive Sentiment: Insider buy — CFO Erik Hoag purchased 1,000 shares at ~$65.67, signaling management confidence at current levels. SEC filing available. SEC Form 4

Insider buy — CFO Erik Hoag purchased 1,000 shares at ~$65.67, signaling management confidence at current levels. SEC filing available. Positive Sentiment: Capital returns remain a tailwind — TNL continues dividends (~3.5% yield) and aggressive buybacks that have cut share count ~5.5% Y/Y, supporting EPS. SA Analysis

Capital returns remain a tailwind — TNL continues dividends (~3.5% yield) and aggressive buybacks that have cut share count ~5.5% Y/Y, supporting EPS. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst note — Mizuho trimmed its price target slightly from $107 to $105 but kept an Outperform rating (still significant upside from current price), so the change is modest in tone. Benzinga

Analyst note — Mizuho trimmed its price target slightly from $107 to $105 but kept an Outperform rating (still significant upside from current price), so the change is modest in tone. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street coverage & metrics reviews (Zacks, earnings transcripts) are being digested; these pieces highlight where key metrics beat or lag consensus and will shape near-term analyst revisions. Zacks

Wall Street coverage & metrics reviews (Zacks, earnings transcripts) are being digested; these pieces highlight where key metrics beat or lag consensus and will shape near-term analyst revisions. Negative Sentiment: Delinquency concerns — early-stage delinquencies in recent loan vintages prompted investor worry despite strong underwriting metrics; this was a key reason for the sharp post-earnings selloff reported by some outlets. Delinquency Analysis

Delinquency concerns — early-stage delinquencies in recent loan vintages prompted investor worry despite strong underwriting metrics; this was a key reason for the sharp post-earnings selloff reported by some outlets. Negative Sentiment: Profitability/ROE red flag — reported negative return on equity (~-47.8%) and modest net margin (~5.7%) raise longer-term efficiency questions that could weigh on multiple valuation metrics if trends persist. MarketBeat

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co NYSE: TNL is a leisure travel company headquartered in Orlando, Florida, that specializes in vacation ownership, membership programs and branded travel experiences. The company operates an extensive portfolio of vacation clubs and destination services, offering members access to resorts, hotels, cruises and guided tours in markets around the world. Through its flagship membership brands, Travel + Leisure Co provides curated vacation packages, exchange services and unique travel itineraries that cater to both individual and family travelers.

In addition to its membership offerings, Travel + Leisure Co manages a network of resort properties and hospitality assets across North America, the Caribbean, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading

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