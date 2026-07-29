Ero Copper (ERO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Ero Copper to post earnings of $0.7370 per share and revenue of $277.6370 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 11:30 AM ET.

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Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $263.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.51 million. Ero Copper had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 27.33%. On average, analysts expect Ero Copper to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ero Copper Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of ERO stock opened at $25.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.71. Ero Copper has a fifty-two week low of $12.79 and a fifty-two week high of $39.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERO. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ero Copper in the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ero Copper during the 4th quarter worth about $314,000. Numerai GP LLC purchased a new stake in Ero Copper during the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ero Copper during the 4th quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ero Copper during the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.30% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Thursday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ero Copper from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America raised Ero Copper from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Scotiabank reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Ero Copper from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ERO

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp NYSE: ERO is a Canada-based natural resource company focused on the production of copper concentrate from its Brazilian operations. The company’s flagship asset is the Vale do Curaçá mining complex in the state of Bahia, which includes multiple underground mines and a centralized processing facility. Ero Copper’s primary product is copper concentrate, which is sold to smelters and end users around the world.

The Vale do Curaçá complex comprises the Pilar and Surubim underground mines, supported by a fully integrated processing plant.

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