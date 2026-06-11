Erste Group Bank Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for LLY

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Erste Group Bank raised their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Eli Lilly and Company in a report issued on Friday, June 5th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $36.35 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $36.30. The consensus estimate for Eli Lilly and Company's current full-year earnings is $35.80 per share.

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Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. The business had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on LLY. Bank of America boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,133.00 to $1,251.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Leerink Partners set a $1,119.00 price target on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $880.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,205.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,227.74.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE:LLY opened at $1,138.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.45, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $989.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,015.14. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $623.78 and a 12-month high of $1,182.73.

Institutional Trading of Eli Lilly and Company

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 84.2% during the third quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, 10Elms LLP boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 33.3% during the third quarter. 10Elms LLP now owns 40 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is 24.58%.

Key Eli Lilly and Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: The FDA approved extended every-8-weeks maintenance dosing for EBGLYSS, improving convenience and potentially boosting adoption in Lilly’s dermatology business.

The FDA approved extended every-8-weeks maintenance dosing for EBGLYSS, improving convenience and potentially boosting adoption in Lilly’s dermatology business. Positive Sentiment: Reuters reported that Lilly is still viewed as the leader in the fast-growing obesity-drug market, even as rivals rush into the space, reinforcing confidence in its competitive moat. Focus: Lilly stays ahead of the pack as rivals jump on obesity drug bandwagon

Reuters reported that Lilly is still viewed as the leader in the fast-growing obesity-drug market, even as rivals rush into the space, reinforcing confidence in its competitive moat. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage also highlighted positive Phase 3 data for retatrutide and favorable Foundayo (orforglipron) weight-loss results, keeping investor enthusiasm high around Lilly’s obesity pipeline.

Recent coverage also highlighted positive Phase 3 data for retatrutide and favorable Foundayo (orforglipron) weight-loss results, keeping investor enthusiasm high around Lilly’s obesity pipeline. Positive Sentiment: Jefferies raised its price target on LLY to $1,350 and reiterated a Buy rating, signaling continued analyst confidence in the stock’s runway. Is Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) One of the 10 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy According to D. E. Shaw?

Jefferies raised its price target on LLY to $1,350 and reiterated a Buy rating, signaling continued analyst confidence in the stock’s runway. Positive Sentiment: Lilly also announced a new Alzheimer’s collaboration with AlzeCure, expanding its neuroscience pipeline and adding another potential long-term growth opportunity.

Lilly also announced a new Alzheimer’s collaboration with AlzeCure, expanding its neuroscience pipeline and adding another potential long-term growth opportunity. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles were commentary pieces or portfolio lists that reinforce Lilly’s reputation as a high-quality defensive growth name, but they do not add materially new fundamental information.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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