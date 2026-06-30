Erste Group Bank Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for MRVL

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Erste Group Bank raised their FY2028 earnings per share estimates for Marvell Technology in a report released on Thursday, June 25th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $5.08 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.05. Erste Group Bank has a "Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marvell Technology's current full-year earnings is $3.07 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MRVL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $135.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Compass Point set a $190.00 price target on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $230.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $239.81.

Get Marvell Technology alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Report on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Price Performance

MRVL stock opened at $277.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.92. The stock has a market cap of $242.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.29. Marvell Technology has a 1 year low of $61.44 and a 1 year high of $329.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 28.99%.The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.22%.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Mark Casper sold 10,854 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $1,161,486.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,023 shares of the company's stock, valued at $430,501.23. This trade represents a 72.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.26, for a total value of $1,329,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 739,397 shares in the company, valued at $131,065,512.22. The trade was a 1.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 185,127 shares of company stock valued at $25,874,325 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Basecamp Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 12.9% during the first quarter. Basecamp Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 271.4% during the first quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 19,900 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 14,542 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 16.4% during the first quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 41,759 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 10,018 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 567,402 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $56,201,000 after acquiring an additional 128,980 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Marvell Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: UBS raised its price target on Marvell to $340 from $230, citing stronger AI-driven demand for next-generation connectivity and CXL products, which suggests more upside as hyperscalers keep investing in AI infrastructure. Article Title

UBS raised its price target on Marvell to $340 from $230, citing stronger AI-driven demand for next-generation connectivity and CXL products, which suggests more upside as hyperscalers keep investing in AI infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Another UBS note highlighted Marvell’s leading share in the growing CXL market and increased estimates, reinforcing the view that Marvell is benefiting from a durable AI infrastructure cycle. Article Title

Another UBS note highlighted Marvell’s leading share in the growing CXL market and increased estimates, reinforcing the view that Marvell is benefiting from a durable AI infrastructure cycle. Positive Sentiment: Multiple bullish commentaries pointed to Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s endorsement of Marvell as a potential “next trillion-dollar company,” adding momentum to the stock’s AI narrative and investor enthusiasm. Article Title

Multiple bullish commentaries pointed to Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s endorsement of Marvell as a potential “next trillion-dollar company,” adding momentum to the stock’s AI narrative and investor enthusiasm. Neutral Sentiment: Articles comparing Marvell with Broadcom and discussing whether Marvell is “too late to buy” underscore strong growth potential, but also remind investors that the stock already reflects a lot of optimism. Article Title

Articles comparing Marvell with Broadcom and discussing whether Marvell is “too late to buy” underscore strong growth potential, but also remind investors that the stock already reflects a lot of optimism. Negative Sentiment: Some market commentary noted a broader chip-stock selloff tied to worries around AI IPO timing and near-term sentiment, which could cap gains even as Marvell’s fundamentals improve. Article Title

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Marvell Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Marvell Technology wasn't on the list.

While Marvell Technology currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here