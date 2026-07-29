Erste Group Bank Comments on Bank of America FY2026 Earnings

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC - Free Report) - Research analysts at Erste Group Bank lifted their FY2026 EPS estimates for Bank of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.64 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.53. The consensus estimate for Bank of America's current full-year earnings is $4.65 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for Bank of America's FY2027 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BAC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Bank of America from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Bank of America from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Bank of America from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Bank of America from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $63.77.

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Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $62.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $444.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $56.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.41. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $44.75 and a 12 month high of $62.99.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Bank of America had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $30.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. This is a boost from Bank of America's previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Bank of America's dividend payout ratio is 25.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Geoffrey S. Greener sold 126,756 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $6,719,335.56. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,373,397 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $72,803,774.97. This represents a 8.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 182.3% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. CrossGen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Bank of America

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About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

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