Erste Group Bank Comments on Ryanair FY2028 Earnings

Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:RYAAY - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Erste Group Bank issued their FY2028 EPS estimates for Ryanair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, June 5th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel anticipates that the transportation company will earn $4.80 per share for the year. Erste Group Bank has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ryanair's current full-year earnings is $4.51 per share.

Get Ryanair alerts: Sign Up

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The transportation company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.08 billion. Ryanair had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 25.58%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Ryanair from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Ryanair from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Ryanair in a report on Monday. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryanair currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $77.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ryanair

Ryanair Trading Down 3.9%

NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $55.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.15. Ryanair has a 52-week low of $53.14 and a 52-week high of $74.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ryanair by 280.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 472 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryanair by 76.0% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Ryanair by 2,929.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 515 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Ryanair by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 584 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ryanair by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ryanair news, insider Juliusz Grzegorz Komorek sold 14,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $365,518.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 46,264 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,203,326.64. This trade represents a 23.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Eddie Joseph Wilson sold 21,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $548,290.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 132,526 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,447,001.26. This trade represents a 13.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 111,607 shares of company stock valued at $2,918,397 in the last 90 days.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc is an Irish low-cost airline group headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. Founded in 1984, the company grew into one of Europe's largest budget carriers by offering point-to-point scheduled passenger services with an emphasis on low fares, high aircraft utilization and rapid turnaround times. Ryanair serves a broad network across Europe and nearby regions, focusing on both intra-European leisure travel and short-haul business routes.

The group primarily operates a single-type fleet based on the Boeing 737 family, supplemented by a mix of in-house and subsidiary airlines that help serve different markets and regulatory environments.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ryanair, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ryanair wasn't on the list.

While Ryanair currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here