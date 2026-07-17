Erste Group Bank Decreases Earnings Estimates for Novartis

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS - Free Report) - Analysts at Erste Group Bank decreased their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Novartis in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $9.67 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $9.76. The consensus estimate for Novartis' current full-year earnings is $8.76 per share.

NVS has been the subject of several other reports. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Novartis from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Novartis from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Novartis to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $141.20.

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Novartis Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $152.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $151.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.59. The company has a market cap of $291.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.45. Novartis has a 12-month low of $112.34 and a 12-month high of $170.46.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.44 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 38.82%. Novartis's revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Novartis

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Novartis by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 537,543 shares of the company's stock worth $68,935,000 after purchasing an additional 82,226 shares in the last quarter. BXM Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 726.9% in the fourth quarter. BXM Wealth LLC now owns 42,817 shares of the company's stock worth $5,903,000 after buying an additional 37,639 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Novartis by 2,561.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 38,983 shares of the company's stock worth $5,375,000 after buying an additional 37,518 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 113,737 shares of the company's stock worth $15,681,000 after buying an additional 14,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 401.0% during the fourth quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 54,741 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,547,000 after acquiring an additional 43,814 shares in the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novartis

Novartis is a Swiss multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Basel that researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes prescription medicines and related health-care products. Formed through the 1996 merger of Ciba-Geigy and Sandoz, Novartis operates globally and focuses on bringing therapeutics from discovery through clinical development to commercial markets worldwide.

The company's activities center on innovative pharmaceuticals across several therapeutic areas, including oncology, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, neuroscience and ophthalmology, alongside capabilities in advanced therapies such as biologics, cell and gene therapies.

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