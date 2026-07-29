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Erste Group Bank Estimates OTCMKTS:MBGYY FY2026 Earnings

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
Mercedes-Benz Group logo with Auto/Tires/Trucks background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Erste Group Bank cut its FY2026 earnings estimate for Mercedes-Benz Group to $1.56 per share from $1.62, though it remains above the $1.45 consensus estimate. The bank forecasts FY2027 earnings of $1.90 per share.
  • Analyst sentiment remains positive: Jefferies upgraded the stock to “strong buy,” and MarketBeat reports a consensus “Strong Buy” rating from five analysts.
  • Mercedes-Benz shares opened at C$13.28, near the lower end of their 12-month range of C$12.22 to C$18.16. The company recently reported quarterly earnings of C$0.33 per share, with a 3.74% net margin and 5.33% return on equity.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGYY - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Erste Group Bank cut their FY2026 earnings estimates for Mercedes-Benz Group in a report issued on Monday, July 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now forecasts that the company will earn $1.56 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.62. The consensus estimate for Mercedes-Benz Group's current full-year earnings is $1.45 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for Mercedes-Benz Group's FY2027 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Mercedes-Benz Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Strong Buy".

View Our Latest Stock Report on Mercedes-Benz Group

Mercedes-Benz Group Price Performance

Shares of MBGYY opened at C$13.28 on Wednesday. Mercedes-Benz Group has a 12-month low of C$12.22 and a 12-month high of C$18.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of C$51.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.81.

Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Mercedes-Benz Group had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 3.74%.

Mercedes-Benz Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mercedes-Benz Group AG is a global automotive manufacturer best known for producing premium passenger cars and vans under the Mercedes‑Benz brand. The company's product portfolio spans compact and executive cars, luxury models marketed under Mercedes‑Maybach, high‑performance variants from Mercedes‑AMG, and a growing range of electric vehicles sold under the EQ subbrand. In addition to vehicle manufacturing, Mercedes‑Benz Group provides aftersales services, connected‑car technologies and mobility solutions through its finance and mobility arm, which offers leasing, financing, fleet management and related customer services.

The company traces its industrial roots to the pioneering work of Karl Benz and Gottlieb Daimler in the late 19th century and to the creation of Daimler‑Benz in the early 20th century.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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