Erste Group Bank Forecasts Increased Earnings for CME Group

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Erste Group Bank lifted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of CME Group in a research note issued on Friday, June 5th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $12.24 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $12.21. Erste Group Bank has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for CME Group's current full-year earnings is $12.28 per share.

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Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CME. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $275.00 to $267.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $340.00 to $323.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (a-)" rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CME Group from $362.00 to $353.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $305.29.

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CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $263.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $95.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.21. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $286.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.28. CME Group has a one year low of $244.56 and a one year high of $329.16.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 63.19%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. CME Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 44.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 35,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.51, for a total value of $10,447,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 55,630 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,606,111.30. This trade represents a 38.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 5,753 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.63, for a total transaction of $1,752,536.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 27,702 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,438,860.26. The trade was a 17.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 44,044 shares of company stock worth $13,297,507 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CME Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,523 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 898 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1248 Management LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 26.8% during the third quarter. 1248 Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CME Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CME Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: CME Group launched Nasdaq CME Crypto Index futures , a regulated cash-settled product tied to a benchmark of major cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Solana, XRP and others. The new offering could attract more trading volume from investors seeking broad crypto exposure and hedging tools. Article Title

CME Group launched , a regulated cash-settled product tied to a benchmark of major cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Solana, XRP and others. The new offering could attract more trading volume from investors seeking broad crypto exposure and hedging tools. Positive Sentiment: CME Group and Morningstar announced an exclusive multi-year licensing agreement to launch derivatives based on Morningstar equity index benchmarks, opening a new product line tied to indexes that underpin more than $3 trillion in linked assets. Article Title

CME Group and Morningstar announced an to launch derivatives based on Morningstar equity index benchmarks, opening a new product line tied to indexes that underpin more than $3 trillion in linked assets. Positive Sentiment: Shareholders maintained CME’s Class B governance structure and rejected a bid to end those director election rights, removing a potential governance overhang and preserving the company’s current control framework. Article Title

Shareholders and rejected a bid to end those director election rights, removing a potential governance overhang and preserving the company’s current control framework. Neutral Sentiment: CME also announced its second-quarter 2026 earnings release date for July 22, which is mainly a scheduling update but keeps attention on upcoming results. Article Title

CME also announced its for July 22, which is mainly a scheduling update but keeps attention on upcoming results. Neutral Sentiment: Reports about short interest and options activity suggest traders are watching CME closely, but those items do not yet point to a clear fundamental catalyst. Article Title

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc is a global markets company that operates some of the world's largest and most liquid derivatives exchanges, including the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) and COMEX. The firm offers futures and options contracts across a broad range of asset classes — including interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities and metals — and serves a diverse client base of institutional investors, commercial hedgers, brokers and retail participants.

The company's core services include electronic trading on the CME Globex platform, central clearing through CME Clearing, and distribution of market data, indexes and analytics.

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