Erste Group Bank Forecasts Stronger Earnings for UBS Group

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Erste Group Bank boosted their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, July 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now expects that the bank will post earnings of $3.55 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.49. The consensus estimate for UBS Group's current full-year earnings is $3.51 per share.

UBS has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays raised shares of UBS Group from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "underweight" rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of UBS Group from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $60.30.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UBS Group

UBS Group Stock Performance

Shares of UBS opened at $52.04 on Wednesday. UBS Group has a 12-month low of $35.94 and a 12-month high of $55.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $162.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.25.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.03). UBS Group had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.40 billion.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UBS Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 39,471 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UBS Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the bank's stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,551 shares of the bank's stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 13,926 shares of the bank's stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Anchyra Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Anchyra Partners LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the bank's stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period.

Key Headlines Impacting UBS Group

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UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG is a Swiss multinational financial services firm that provides a broad range of banking and capital markets services to private, institutional and corporate clients. Headquartered in Zurich, UBS operates as a universal bank with a primary focus on wealth management, asset management, investment banking and retail and commercial banking in Switzerland. The firm serves high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, pension funds, corporations and institutional investors through a global network of offices.

Key business activities include global wealth management—offering financial planning, investment advisory, discretionary portfolio management and custody services—alongside asset management products for institutional and retail investors.

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