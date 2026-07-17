Erste Group Bank Has Bearish Outlook for BMY FY2027 Earnings

Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) - Erste Group Bank lowered their FY2027 earnings estimates for Bristol Myers Squibb in a report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $6.10 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.12. The consensus estimate for Bristol Myers Squibb's current full-year earnings is $6.34 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $61.25.

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Bristol Myers Squibb Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock opened at $60.47 on Friday. Bristol Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $42.52 and a twelve month high of $62.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.76. The firm has a market cap of $123.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.23.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.93 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 64.87%. Bristol Myers Squibb's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 59.4% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 25,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at $405,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. Bristol Myers Squibb's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.79%.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

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