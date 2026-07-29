Erste Group Bank Has Bullish Outlook for BNY FY2026 Earnings

Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BNY - Free Report) - Analysts at Erste Group Bank upped their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note issued on Monday, July 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now expects that the bank will post earnings of $9.20 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.96. Erste Group Bank has a "Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bank of New York Mellon's current full-year earnings is $9.22 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for Bank of New York Mellon's FY2027 earnings at $10.20 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $149.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $142.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $156.47.

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Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BNY opened at $156.71 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $147.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.07. Bank of New York Mellon has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $163.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BNY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.30. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 15.52%.The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNY. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 182,002 shares of the bank's stock worth $21,129,000 after purchasing an additional 63,627 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 370,998 shares of the bank's stock valued at $43,069,000 after buying an additional 101,142 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 19,126 shares of the bank's stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 9,865 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 124,015 shares of the bank's stock worth $14,397,000 after buying an additional 25,642 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 282.6% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,414 shares of the bank's stock worth $10,728,000 after buying an additional 68,262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company's stock.

About Bank of New York Mellon

BNY, formerly known as BNY Mellon, is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City. Formed in 2007 through the merger of the Bank of New York and Mellon Financial Corporation, BNY traces its roots back to 1784, making it one of the oldest banking institutions in the United States. It was also the first company listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

BNY operates at the center of the world's capital markets, partnering with clients to help them operate more efficiently and accelerate growth.

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