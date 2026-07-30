Erste Group Bank Has Negative Outlook of DB FY2026 Earnings

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB - Free Report) - Analysts at Erste Group Bank decreased their FY2026 earnings estimates for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now forecasts that the bank will earn $3.74 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.79. The consensus estimate for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's current full-year earnings is $3.91 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's FY2027 earnings at $4.27 EPS.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $9.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 7.69%.

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A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Oddo Bhf raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a "moderate sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America set a $43.00 target price on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:DB opened at $35.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $68.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.94. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $28.12 and a 12 month high of $40.43. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $34.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 629,334 shares of the bank's stock valued at $24,475,000 after purchasing an additional 59,925 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 209,554 shares of the bank's stock worth $8,080,000 after purchasing an additional 44,937 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,119,806 shares of the bank's stock worth $3,087,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,072 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,148,045 shares of the bank's stock valued at $62,346,000 after buying an additional 410,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,601,000. 27.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is a global banking and financial services company headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany. Founded in 1870 to support German foreign trade, the firm has grown into a full-service bank offering a wide range of banking, advisory and transaction services to corporate, institutional, and private clients. Over its history the bank has expanded internationally and developed capabilities across capital markets, investment banking, retail and commercial banking, and wealth management.

The bank's core business activities include corporate and investment banking—covering financing, advisory, sales and trading, and capital markets services—along with private & commercial banking for individual and small-to-medium enterprise clients.

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