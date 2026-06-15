Erste Group Bank Has Negative Outlook of NVO FY2027 Earnings

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Free Report) - Research analysts at Erste Group Bank dropped their FY2027 EPS estimates for Novo Nordisk A/S in a report issued on Friday, June 5th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.22 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.28. The consensus estimate for Novo Nordisk A/S's current full-year earnings is $3.45 per share.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 63.31%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter.

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NVO has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $41.00 price target (down from $63.00) on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $65.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $43.90 on Monday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $35.12 and a 52-week high of $81.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.28 and a 200 day moving average of $46.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Institutional Trading of Novo Nordisk A/S

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company's stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 21.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 62,099 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 10,758 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 18.2% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,320 shares of the company's stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 26.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 419,691 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,967,000 after acquiring an additional 87,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter valued at about $314,000. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Novo Nordisk A/S this week:

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.

The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.

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