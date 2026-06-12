Erste Group Bank Has Negative Outlook of TMO FY2027 Earnings

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Erste Group Bank decreased their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report issued on Friday, June 5th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $27.19 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $27.25. The consensus estimate for Thermo Fisher Scientific's current full-year earnings is $24.86 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TMO. Barclays lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. HSBC lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $670.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $510.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $608.95.

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Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of TMO stock opened at $475.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $479.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $528.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $176.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.88. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12 month low of $385.46 and a 12 month high of $643.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 15.15%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.15 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.34%.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total transaction of $185,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 25,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,590,095.66. This trade represents a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thermo Fisher Scientific

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMO. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 37,654 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $21,819,000 after buying an additional 7,023 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,393,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 276,545 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $134,130,000 after buying an additional 62,790 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 51,364 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $24,913,000 after buying an additional 11,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 98,935 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $47,985,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company's stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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