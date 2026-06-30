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Erste Group Bank Has Negative View of AbbVie FY2026 Earnings

Written by MarketBeat
June 30, 2026
AbbVie logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Erste Group Bank slightly lowered its FY2026 EPS estimate for AbbVie to $14.23 from $14.26, which is just below the current consensus of $14.28 per share.
  • AbbVie’s stock was trading near its 52-week high at $253.86 and the company has a market cap of about $448.5 billion. The shares have also attracted a broadly positive analyst view, with a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a target price of $253.81.
  • The company recently beat quarterly earnings expectations, reporting $2.65 EPS and $15 billion in revenue, while also maintaining a quarterly dividend of $1.73 per share. Recent pipeline news has been upbeat, including positive Phase 3 results for epcoritamab plus lenalidomide and favorable CHMP opinions for Rinvoq.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of AbbVie.

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Erste Group Bank lowered their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AbbVie in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 25th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now expects that the company will earn $14.23 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $14.26. The consensus estimate for AbbVie's current full-year earnings is $14.28 per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of AbbVie from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $298.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $260.00 price target on AbbVie in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $253.81.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AbbVie

AbbVie Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $253.86 on Tuesday. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $181.75 and a 12 month high of $255.99. The company has a market cap of $448.52 billion, a PE ratio of 125.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.32. The business's 50 day moving average is $216.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.38.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 576.45% and a net margin of 5.79%.The firm's revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,779,699 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,306,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,438 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,940,931 shares of the company's stock worth $18,494,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,274 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,629,980 shares of the company's stock worth $10,179,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190,487 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,824,399 shares of the company's stock worth $5,900,617,000 after purchasing an additional 356,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,865,055,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company's stock.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. AbbVie's dividend payout ratio is 340.89%.

AbbVie News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: AbbVie reported positive Phase 3 results for epcoritamab plus lenalidomide in relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, with the study meeting its primary endpoint and showing a meaningful improvement in progression-free survival. Article Title
  • Positive Sentiment: The European Medicines Agency’s CHMP issued positive opinions for Rinvoq (upadacitinib) in severe alopecia areata and non-segmental vitiligo, improving the odds of new label expansions in Europe. Article Title Article Title
  • Positive Sentiment: AbbVie also announced another research milestone in its neurology collaboration with Nxera Pharma, signaling continued progress in partnered pipeline development. Article Title
  • Neutral Sentiment: AbbVie remains near its 52-week high, and recent commentary notes the stock has already had a strong run, which may encourage some investors to question valuation even as the news flow stays upbeat. Article Title

About AbbVie

(Get Free Report)

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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