Erste Group Bank Has Negative View of AbbVie FY2026 Earnings

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Erste Group Bank dropped their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AbbVie in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now expects that the company will post earnings of $14.08 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $14.23. The consensus estimate for AbbVie's current full-year earnings is $14.18 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $298.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on AbbVie from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $234.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on AbbVie from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on AbbVie from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $267.67.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on AbbVie

AbbVie Stock Up 4.2%

ABBV opened at $254.29 on Friday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $228.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.71. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $184.63 and a 52 week high of $261.64. The stock has a market cap of $449.28 billion, a PE ratio of 125.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.30.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.72 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 576.45% and a net margin of 5.79%.The company's revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. AbbVie's payout ratio is currently 340.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Community Trust NA increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% during the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 12,146 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the company's stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 134,579 shares of the company's stock worth $33,865,000 after buying an additional 9,380 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in AbbVie by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,358 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 16.3% during the second quarter. FORM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company's stock.

AbbVie News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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