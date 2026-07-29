Erste Group Bank Has Pessimistic View of LLY FY2026 Earnings

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) - Erste Group Bank cut their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report issued on Monday, July 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $35.34 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $36.33. The consensus estimate for Eli Lilly and Company's current full-year earnings is $35.03 per share.

LLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $880.00 to $900.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,135.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,330.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,283.64.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 2.1%

LLY opened at $1,222.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $1,144.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,041.89. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $623.78 and a one year high of $1,249.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.51.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The company had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Maseco LLP increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 466.7% in the 1st quarter. Maseco LLP now owns 34 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 342.9% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

Key Eli Lilly and Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: $2.8 billion acquisition expands Lilly’s pipeline: Eli Lilly is acquiring AtaiBeckley in a deal described as a bet on psychedelic-based treatments for mental health. The transaction could diversify Lilly’s growth opportunities beyond diabetes, obesity and other GLP-1 medicines, although the products remain an emerging and higher-risk area. Eli Lilly Is Acquiring AtaiBeckley for $2.8 Billion

Eli Lilly is acquiring AtaiBeckley in a deal described as a bet on psychedelic-based treatments for mental health. The transaction could diversify Lilly’s growth opportunities beyond diabetes, obesity and other GLP-1 medicines, although the products remain an emerging and higher-risk area. Positive Sentiment: Investors are looking beyond GLP-1 drugs: Lilly’s oncology products and newer medicines are expected to be important contributors when the company reports second-quarter results. A broader product portfolio may help reduce reliance on its blockbuster weight-loss and diabetes franchises. LLY’s Non-GLP-1 Portfolio Ahead of Q2 Earnings

Lilly’s oncology products and newer medicines are expected to be important contributors when the company reports second-quarter results. A broader product portfolio may help reduce reliance on its blockbuster weight-loss and diabetes franchises. Positive Sentiment: Strong operating momentum remains supportive: Lilly’s latest reported quarter featured $19.8 billion in revenue, up more than 55% year over year, and earnings that exceeded analyst expectations. Recent published price targets also remain above the current trading range, indicating continued confidence in the company’s long-term growth prospects.

Lilly’s latest reported quarter featured $19.8 billion in revenue, up more than 55% year over year, and earnings that exceeded analyst expectations. Recent published price targets also remain above the current trading range, indicating continued confidence in the company’s long-term growth prospects. Neutral Sentiment: AI and drug-discovery investments remain a long-term theme: Commentary highlighted Lilly’s use of artificial intelligence, data infrastructure and partnerships to accelerate research. These initiatives could improve productivity, but their financial impact is not yet clearly measurable.

Commentary highlighted Lilly’s use of artificial intelligence, data infrastructure and partnerships to accelerate research. These initiatives could improve productivity, but their financial impact is not yet clearly measurable. Negative Sentiment: Erste Group cut its FY2026 earnings forecast: The firm lowered its estimate to $35.34 per share from $36.33, though the revised figure remains above the broader consensus estimate of $35.03. The reduction may temper expectations for Lilly’s earnings growth. Eli Lilly Analyst Estimate Update

The firm lowered its estimate to $35.34 per share from $36.33, though the revised figure remains above the broader consensus estimate of $35.03. The reduction may temper expectations for Lilly’s earnings growth. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and insider selling are risks: Lilly trades at a premium valuation after a substantial rally, while one executive recently sold 2,500 shares. The isolated sale is not necessarily a change in fundamentals, but elevated expectations leave the stock more sensitive to earnings or pipeline disappointments.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

Further Reading

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