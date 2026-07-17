Erste Group Bank Has Positive Outlook of AMD FY2026 Earnings

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Erste Group Bank upped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now anticipates that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings per share of $6.41 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.35. Erste Group Bank has a "Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Advanced Micro Devices' current full-year earnings is $6.18 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices' FY2027 earnings at $12.01 EPS.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

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Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $530.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a "market perform" rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $468.65.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $500.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $503.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $328.48. The stock has a market cap of $816.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.47. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $149.22 and a twelve month high of $584.73.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total value of $10,832,450.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,759,604.58. This trade represents a 18.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total value of $8,406,691.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 324,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at $140,000,947.80. This represents a 5.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 341,630 shares of company stock valued at $152,147,456 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several Wall Street firms remained constructive on AMD, including price-target increases from BNP Paribas, KeyBanc, Rosenblatt, UBS, and Bank of America, reflecting confidence in AMD’s long-term AI and data-center growth story.

Several Wall Street firms remained constructive on AMD, including price-target increases from BNP Paribas, KeyBanc, Rosenblatt, UBS, and Bank of America, reflecting confidence in AMD’s long-term AI and data-center growth story. Positive Sentiment: AMD announced Alan Smith as its newest Corporate Fellow, a signal of continued investment in GPU architecture and AI computing expertise. Article Title

AMD announced Alan Smith as its newest Corporate Fellow, a signal of continued investment in GPU architecture and AI computing expertise. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and market commentators continue to debate AMD’s near-term setup, with some saying the stock is stretched after its strong rally while others argue the AI inference and server CPU markets could still support further upside.

Analysts and market commentators continue to debate AMD’s near-term setup, with some saying the stock is stretched after its strong rally while others argue the AI inference and server CPU markets could still support further upside. Neutral Sentiment: Technical analysis pieces suggest AMD may be in a pullback phase after breaking below channel support, so traders are watching key moving averages for signs of stabilization.

Technical analysis pieces suggest AMD may be in a pullback phase after breaking below channel support, so traders are watching key moving averages for signs of stabilization. Negative Sentiment: The main drag on AMD has been a sector-wide risk-off move in chip stocks as investors question the durability of the AI capex boom, which is pressuring sentiment across semiconductor names.

The main drag on AMD has been a sector-wide risk-off move in chip stocks as investors question the durability of the AI capex boom, which is pressuring sentiment across semiconductor names. Negative Sentiment: AMD also declined despite upbeat analyst commentary, showing that near-term market momentum is being outweighed by broader selling and profit-taking in AI winners.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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