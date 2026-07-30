Erste Group Bank Has Strong Forecast for ABB FY2026 Earnings

ABB Ltd (OTCMKTS:ABBNY - Free Report) - Research analysts at Erste Group Bank lifted their FY2026 earnings estimates for ABB in a report released on Monday, July 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $3.30 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.25. The consensus estimate for ABB's current full-year earnings is $3.76 per share.

ABB (OTCMKTS:ABBNY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.13). ABB had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.34 billion.

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A number of other analysts also recently commented on ABBNY. Barclays upgraded ABB from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of ABB from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded ABB to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ABB presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ABBNY

ABB Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ABBNY opened at $92.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $167.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.36. The firm's 50 day moving average is $103.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.03. ABB has a fifty-two week low of $63.77 and a fifty-two week high of $110.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

About ABB

ABB Ltd provides electrification, motion, and automation solutions and products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Americas, the United States, rest of Asia, the Middle East, Africa, China, and internationally. Its Electrification segment offers renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panelboards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

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