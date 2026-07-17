Erste Group Bank Has Strong Outlook for MUFG FY2027 Earnings

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG - Free Report) - Research analysts at Erste Group Bank lifted their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.48. Erste Group Bank has a "Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group's current full-year earnings is $1.47 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MUFG. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group began coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

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Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $22.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.56. The stock has a market cap of $262.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a 12 month low of $13.27 and a 12 month high of $22.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUFG. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,187 shares of the company's stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 301,721 shares of the company's stock worth $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 16,157 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 49,093 shares of the company's stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 13.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc (MUFG) is a Tokyo-based financial services holding company and one of Japan's largest banking groups and among the world's leading financial institutions. The group was formed through the integration of Mitsubishi Tokyo Financial Group and UFJ Holdings and operates a comprehensive suite of banking and financial services for retail, corporate, and institutional clients. MUFG's core banking operations are conducted through its commercial banking arm and a network of domestic and international subsidiaries and affiliates.

MUFG offers a broad range of products and services including commercial and retail banking, corporate and investment banking, global transaction banking, trust banking, asset management, securities and brokerage services, credit cards, consumer finance, leasing and custody services.

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