Erste Group Bank Increases Earnings Estimates for ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Erste Group Bank increased their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ExxonMobil in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $10.80 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $10.49. The consensus estimate for ExxonMobil's current full-year earnings is $11.43 per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of ExxonMobil in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America upgraded ExxonMobil from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on ExxonMobil from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded ExxonMobil from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $163.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $164.45.

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ExxonMobil Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of XOM stock opened at $145.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.04. ExxonMobil has a fifty-two week low of $105.53 and a fifty-two week high of $176.41. The company has a market cap of $604.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.17. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $145.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.30.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of ExxonMobil

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ExxonMobil by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 231,488 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $27,857,000 after buying an additional 14,233 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in ExxonMobil by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,048,409 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $126,166,000 after acquiring an additional 23,668 shares in the last quarter. Clear Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,728,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,907,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in ExxonMobil by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,664,995 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $200,366,000 after purchasing an additional 38,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company's stock.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. ExxonMobil's payout ratio is presently 69.48%.

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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