Erste Group Bank Issues Positive Estimate for Shell Earnings

Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Erste Group Bank raised their FY2026 EPS estimates for Shell in a research note issued on Monday, July 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $10.30 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $10.22. Erste Group Bank currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Shell's current full-year earnings is $9.81 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for Shell's FY2027 earnings at $9.04 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC upgraded Shell from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. BNP Paribas Exane set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Shell and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Shell from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Shell from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $98.19.

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Shell Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE SHEL opened at $86.28 on Wednesday. Shell has a 12 month low of $68.63 and a 12 month high of $94.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.06. The business's 50-day moving average price is $83.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.75.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The energy company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $69.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $77.54 billion. Shell had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 11.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shell

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Shell by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,463 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Shell by 70.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 32,564 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 13,419 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 31.6% during the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Shell by 5.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 137,086 shares of the energy company's stock worth $9,652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,179 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,521 shares of the energy company's stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc NYSE: SHEL is a global integrated energy company that operates across the full oil and gas value chain as well as in developing lower-carbon energy solutions. The company traces its roots to the early 20th century merger of Royal Dutch Petroleum and Shell Transport and Trading, and today it is organized to explore for and produce hydrocarbons, process and refine them, manufacture petrochemicals, and market fuel, lubricants and related products under the Shell brand around the world.

Shell's principal activities include upstream exploration and production of oil and natural gas, integrated gas operations including liquefied natural gas (LNG), and downstream refining, supply and marketing.

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