Erste Group Bank Lifts Earnings Estimates for Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS - Free Report) - Erste Group Bank raised their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Monday, July 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $12.82 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $12.07. Erste Group Bank has a "Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Morgan Stanley's current full-year earnings is $12.68 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley's FY2027 earnings at $13.65 EPS.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.57. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The company had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

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Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. CICC Research upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $224.50.

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Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $211.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $334.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.23. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $136.17 and a 1-year high of $232.25. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $214.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Institutional Trading of Morgan Stanley

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crown Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hughes Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 35.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.6% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 8,245 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 502 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company's stock.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 24th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley's previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Morgan Stanley's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.34%.

Morgan Stanley News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Morgan Stanley this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst earnings estimates increased: Erste Group Bank raised its Morgan Stanley EPS forecasts to $12.82 for FY2026 and $13.65 for FY2027, from $12.07 and $12.88, respectively. The firm maintained a Buy rating, signaling confidence in the company’s earnings outlook. This compares with a current-year consensus estimate of $12.68.

Erste Group Bank raised its Morgan Stanley EPS forecasts to $12.82 for FY2026 and $13.65 for FY2027, from $12.07 and $12.88, respectively. The firm maintained a Buy rating, signaling confidence in the company’s earnings outlook. This compares with a current-year consensus estimate of $12.68. Positive Sentiment: Crypto product expansion adds a potential growth avenue: Morgan Stanley launched Ethereum and Solana exchange-traded products, MSSE and MSOL, with a 0.14% expense ratio. The products plan to stake holdings and pass rewards to investors, expanding the firm’s digital-asset offering beyond Bitcoin and potentially increasing fee-generating assets. Morgan Stanley expands crypto lineup with Ether, Solana ETPs

Morgan Stanley launched Ethereum and Solana exchange-traded products, MSSE and MSOL, with a 0.14% expense ratio. The products plan to stake holdings and pass rewards to investors, expanding the firm’s digital-asset offering beyond Bitcoin and potentially increasing fee-generating assets. Positive Sentiment: Advisory activity remains strong: Morgan Stanley advised on 15 construction-sector transactions worth $81.3 billion during the first half of 2026, supporting the outlook for investment-banking revenue and demonstrating continued deal-making momentum. Morgan Stanley leads construction M&A advisory in H1 2026

Morgan Stanley advised on 15 construction-sector transactions worth $81.3 billion during the first half of 2026, supporting the outlook for investment-banking revenue and demonstrating continued deal-making momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Strong recent operating backdrop: Morgan Stanley’s latest reported quarter substantially exceeded expectations, with $3.46 in EPS and $21.35 billion in revenue, while revenue grew 27.1% year over year. Investors may already have reflected much of this strength in the stock’s valuation.

Morgan Stanley’s latest reported quarter substantially exceeded expectations, with $3.46 in EPS and $21.35 billion in revenue, while revenue grew 27.1% year over year. Investors may already have reflected much of this strength in the stock’s valuation. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and market-risk concerns may be limiting upside: At roughly 17 times earnings and near its 52-week high, the shares may be vulnerable to profit-taking or rotation away from financial and cyclical stocks. The new crypto products also face intense competition, and their near-term contribution to earnings is uncertain.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley NYSE: MS is a global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1935 by Henry S. Morgan and Harold Stanley, the company provides a broad range of investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services to corporations, governments, institutions and individual investors. Leadership has been guided by a senior executive team and board of directors; James P. Gorman has served as the company's chief executive and chairman in recent years.

The firm's primary business activities are organized around three principal businesses: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management and Investment Management.

Further Reading

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