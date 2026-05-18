Erste Group Bank Predicts Gilead Sciences FY2026 Earnings

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Erste Group Bank cut their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gilead Sciences in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 12th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.74) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.62. The consensus estimate for Gilead Sciences' current full-year earnings is ($0.78) per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences' FY2027 earnings at $9.65 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GILD. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $155.00 to $115.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $129.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $157.04.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GILD

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

GILD stock opened at $129.58 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.31. The stock has a market cap of $160.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.31. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $100.23 and a fifty-two week high of $157.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.91 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 30.99%.The firm's revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.1% during the first quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 1,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.43, for a total value of $463,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 167,779 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,910,110.97. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.16, for a total value of $1,291,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 632,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,702,353.72. The trade was a 1.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,238,250. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Gilead Sciences's payout ratio is presently 44.69%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Gilead Sciences, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Gilead Sciences wasn't on the list.

While Gilead Sciences currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here