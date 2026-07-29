Erste Group Bank Predicts Gilead Sciences FY2027 Earnings

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) - Analysts at Erste Group Bank decreased their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for Gilead Sciences in a research report issued on Monday, July 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $9.59 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $9.65. The consensus estimate for Gilead Sciences' current full-year earnings is ($0.77) per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Leerink Partners cut shares of Gilead Sciences from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. HSBC upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Daiwa Securities Group dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $161.00 to $150.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Weiss Ratings lowered Gilead Sciences from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $158.30.

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Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ GILD opened at $134.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $166.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.75. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $108.46 and a 1-year high of $157.29.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.91 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 30.99%.The company's revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 15,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $1,894,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 607,133 shares of the company's stock, valued at $76,674,826.57. The trade was a 2.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total value of $376,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 171,646 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,524,408.40. This represents a 1.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 67,000 shares of company stock worth $8,687,140 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Gilead Sciences

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company's stock.

Gilead Sciences News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Gilead Sciences this week:

Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley maintained an “overweight” rating on Gilead and reduced its price target only slightly, from $166 to $165. The target still implies substantial upside from recent trading levels, reinforcing a favorable view of the company’s valuation and outlook. Benzinga analyst update

Morgan Stanley maintained an rating on Gilead and reduced its price target only slightly, from $166 to $165. The target still implies substantial upside from recent trading levels, reinforcing a favorable view of the company’s valuation and outlook. Positive Sentiment: Gilead outperformed the broader stock market in the latest session. The reports did not identify a new company-specific catalyst, suggesting the move may reflect market positioning and investor interest in the large-cap biopharmaceutical sector rather than a major fundamental announcement. Gilead Sciences Laps the Stock Market

Gilead outperformed the broader stock market in the latest session. The reports did not identify a new company-specific catalyst, suggesting the move may reflect market positioning and investor interest in the large-cap biopharmaceutical sector rather than a major fundamental announcement. Neutral Sentiment: Gilead’s upcoming results remain a key focus. Recent coverage highlights expectations for an earnings decline and suggests the company lacks the historical estimate-revision and earnings-surprise trends that typically support a strong beat. Investors may therefore look closely at product sales, guidance, and pipeline progress in the next report. Analysts Estimate Gilead to Report a Decline in Earnings

Gilead’s upcoming results remain a key focus. Recent coverage highlights expectations for an earnings decline and suggests the company lacks the historical estimate-revision and earnings-surprise trends that typically support a strong beat. Investors may therefore look closely at product sales, guidance, and pipeline progress in the next report. Negative Sentiment: Erste Group Bank lowered its FY2027 EPS forecast for Gilead to $9.59 from $9.65. Although the reduction is small, it indicates slightly softer expectations for longer-term earnings growth and may weigh on sentiment at a time when investors are assessing the sustainability of Gilead’s earnings outlook.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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