Erste Group Bank Predicts Increased Earnings for Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Erste Group Bank increased their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of Ross Stores in a research report issued on Friday, June 5th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $7.78 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.38. The consensus estimate for Ross Stores' current full-year earnings is $7.73 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for Ross Stores' FY2028 earnings at $8.55 EPS.

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Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.29. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 38.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Ross Stores has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-7.740 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.850-1.930 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ROST. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $242.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $257.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $248.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $233.18.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ROST

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of ROST stock opened at $231.92 on Thursday. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $124.49 and a 12 month high of $237.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.86. The company's fifty day moving average price is $224.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.63.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. Ross Stores's dividend payout ratio is 24.86%.

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

In other news, CMO Karen Sykes sold 5,506 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total value of $1,174,980.40. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 104,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,331,883.20. This represents a 5.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 15,813 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.91, for a total transaction of $3,398,371.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 116,028 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,935,577.48. This represents a 11.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ross Stores

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Somerset Trust Co grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 14,788 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,309 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 954 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Florida Trust Wealth Management Co grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Florida Trust Wealth Management Co now owns 3,399 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company's stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc NASDAQ: ROST is an American off‑price retailer headquartered in Dublin, California, that operates the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS store formats. The company sells a broad assortment of apparel, footwear, home fashions, accessories and other soft goods, positioning itself as a value-oriented destination for brand‑name and fashion merchandise at reduced prices.

Ross's business model centers on opportunistic buying of excess inventory, closeouts, cancelled orders and overstocks from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers.

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