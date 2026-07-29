Erste Group Bank Predicts Lower Earnings for S&P Global

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) - Research analysts at Erste Group Bank cut their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of S&P Global in a research note issued on Monday, July 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $20.32 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $20.92. The consensus estimate for S&P Global's current full-year earnings is $18.37 per share.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $551.00 to $554.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on S&P Global from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen raised S&P Global to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on S&P Global from $539.00 to $490.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their price target on S&P Global from $540.00 to $520.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $533.59.

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S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $423.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $423.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $439.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.08. S&P Global has a 1-year low of $381.61 and a 1-year high of $579.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.02. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 30.37%.The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.43 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.500-17.750 EPS.

Institutional Trading of S&P Global

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tema ETFs LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 7,748 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. William Mack & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in S&P Global by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,852 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Catherine R. Clay bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $431.39 per share, with a total value of $1,078,475.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,475. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz purchased 1,152 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $434.03 per share, for a total transaction of $500,002.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,152 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $500,002.56. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. S&P Global's payout ratio is 24.56%.

Key S&P Global News

Here are the key news stories impacting S&P Global this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter results exceeded expectations. Adjusted EPS was $4.83 versus the $4.81 consensus, while revenue increased 10.4% year over year to $4.15 billion, topping the $4.12 billion estimate. Record performance in Ratings and Indices supported margins, profit and cash flow. S&P Global Reports Second Quarter Results

Adjusted EPS was $4.83 versus the $4.81 consensus, while revenue increased 10.4% year over year to $4.15 billion, topping the $4.12 billion estimate. Record performance in Ratings and Indices supported margins, profit and cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Capital-return plans provide support. S&P Global expects more than $7 billion in 2026 share repurchases, which could enhance per-share results and signal confidence in long-term cash generation. S&P Global buyback and outlook report

S&P Global expects more than $7 billion in 2026 share repurchases, which could enhance per-share results and signal confidence in long-term cash generation. Positive Sentiment: Strategic acquisitions expand growth opportunities. The planned purchases of datacenterHawk and a majority stake in Agusto & Company would broaden S&P Global’s data-center, infrastructure, power-market and African credit-ratings businesses. S&P Global datacenterHawk acquisition

The planned purchases of datacenterHawk and a majority stake in Agusto & Company would broaden S&P Global’s data-center, infrastructure, power-market and African credit-ratings businesses. Neutral Sentiment: The Case-Shiller index showed U.S. home prices rose 1.1% annually in May, although prices fell 4.2% in real terms. The report offers useful market data but is unlikely to materially affect SPGI valuation. S&P Cotality Case-Shiller Index report

The Case-Shiller index showed U.S. home prices rose 1.1% annually in May, although prices fell 4.2% in real terms. The report offers useful market data but is unlikely to materially affect SPGI valuation. Negative Sentiment: Guidance is the key pressure point. S&P Global forecast 2026 adjusted EPS of $17.50–$17.75, below prevailing analyst expectations. The cautious outlook may overshadow the quarterly beat and help explain the stock’s decline. In addition, Erste Group cut its FY2027 EPS estimate to $20.32 from $20.92, reinforcing concerns about near-term earnings momentum.

About S&P Global

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

Further Reading

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